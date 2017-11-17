The "Global Industrial IoT Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2017-2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Industrial IoT Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2017-2021), provides analysis of the global Industrial IoT market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by segments and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the global Industrial IoT market of the EMEA, Germany and China regions.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global Industrial IoT market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

General Electric, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Honeywell International, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global Industrial IoT market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Booming Economic Growth

Rise of LPWA Network Technology

Rising IoT Platform, Application and Security Spending

Surging Demand of COBOT

Decreasing Average price of IC Sensors

Wireless Sensor Technology

Challenges

Complexity in Implementation

Lack of Skills

Safety and Privacy of Data Concerns

Lack of Reliability and Scalability

Intricacy in Data Management

Market Trends

5G New Radio (NR) Technology

Smart Dust

Virtual Simulation of Products

Intelligent Factories

Cloud Robotics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiling

Cisco Systems

General Electric

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intel Corporation

