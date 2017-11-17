The "Global Industrial IoT Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2017-2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Industrial IoT Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2017-2021), provides analysis of the global Industrial IoT market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by segments and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the global Industrial IoT market of the EMEA, Germany and China regions.
Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global Industrial IoT market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
General Electric, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Honeywell International, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global Industrial IoT market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Booming Economic Growth
- Rise of LPWA Network Technology
- Rising IoT Platform, Application and Security Spending
- Surging Demand of COBOT
- Decreasing Average price of IC Sensors
- Wireless Sensor Technology
Challenges
- Complexity in Implementation
- Lack of Skills
- Safety and Privacy of Data Concerns
- Lack of Reliability and Scalability
- Intricacy in Data Management
Market Trends
- 5G New Radio (NR) Technology
- Smart Dust
- Virtual Simulation of Products
- Intelligent Factories
- Cloud Robotics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Market Analysis
4. Regional Market Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiling
- Cisco Systems
- General Electric
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
