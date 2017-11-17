The "Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market: By Channel Type, Operation, Components, End-user Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Market growth is driven by the latest advancements in the technology providing benefits to producers and engineers with powerful and compact outboard by combining the sonic quality and features. This is becoming more competitive which are the major boundaries in the growth of the market. But integration is in use now a days and it's easy to decide the future of channel in-a-box.
Increased need for better-quality channel presentation, ease of procedures, and rapid entry of small and medium-sized business in the broadcasting industry are driving the growth for global playout automation and channel-in-a-box market.
Europe dominates the global playout and channel-in-a-Box market with advancement in playout solutions. However, during the forecast period, vast development in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA) will help the global playout automation and channel-in-a-box market to gain fastest growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Playout Automation And Channel-In-A-Box Market Landscape
4. Playout Automation And Channel-In-A-Box Market Forces
5. Playout Automation And Channel-In-A-Box Market-Strategic Analysis
6. Playout Automation And Channel-In-A-Box Market-By Channel Type
7. Playout Automation And Channel-In-A-Box Market-By Components
8. Playout Automation And Channel-In-A-Box Market-By End-User
9. Playout Automation And Channel-In-A-Box Market-By Operation
10. Playout Automation And Channel-In-A-Box Market-By Channel Application
11. Playout Automation And Channel-In-A-Box Market-By Geography
12. Playout Automation And Channel-In-A-Box Market Entropy
13. Company Profiles
- Cinegy Llc
- Florical Systems Pvt.Ltd
- Harmonic, Inc.
- Evertz Microsystems, Ltd
- Imagine Communications Corp.
- Pebble Beach Systems Pvt.Ltd
- Pixel Power Ltd.
- Playbox Technology Pvt.Ltd
- Snell Limited
- Grass Valley Usa Llc
- Anyware Video Corp
- Athensa Corp
- Aveco S.R.O
- Axel Technology Pvt.Ltd
- Broadstream Solutions Pvt.Ltd.
- Dayang Technology Devolopment Inc
- Hardata Ltd.
- Leightronix Ltd.
- Orad Communications ltd.
