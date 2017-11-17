A.M. Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" of Macau Life Insurance Company Limited (MLIC) (Macau).

The developing implications status reflects the possibility that these Credit Ratings (ratings) may change, although the direction of any ratings change is uncertain.

Maintaining the under review status is a follow-up to the rating actions taken by A.M. Best on Nov. 17, 2016. On June 2, 2016, Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited and Macau Insurance Company Limited announced that they agreed to sell 100% of MLIC's shares to Thaihot Investment (Bermuda) Company Limited(Thai Hot) (Bermuda). MLIC is expected to maintain its current distribution relationship with Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A. after the closing of the transaction. Although the acquisition was completed on Nov. 9, 2017, the extended under review status reflects the uncertainty regarding Thai Hot's credit profile and how future business plans could impact MLIC.

MLIC's ratings will remain under review until A.M. Best completes its discussions with the company's management team. In addition, any potential rating impact from actual or anticipated changes to MLIC's credit profile and business plans will be assessed. A.M. Best will factor its view of Thai Hot's credit profile into the final rating determination.

