Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-11-23



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2023-11-23 1057 SE0004869071 1.50 % 625 +/- 250 2028-05-12 1060 SE0009496367 0.75 % 750 +/- 250



Settlement date 2017-11-27



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on NOV 23, 2017



Highest permitted bid volume: 625 SEK million in issue SGB 1057 and 750 SEK million in issue SGB 1060



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)



ON NOV 23, 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se