World HIV Testing Market, 2017-2022

The "HIV Testing Market (Immunoassay, Molecular, Point-of-Care [POC])" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Market analyses in this report cover world markets for HIV testing, including immunoassays on large, high-throughput instruments in centralized core laboratories down to manual lateral flow and other manual immunoassays used in the point-of-care setting. In addition, this report covers line immunoassay testing, combination testing and nucleic acid testing.



HIV Testing Market reviews the types of HIV testing. To diagnose HIV infection, laboratory tests such as the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and the Western blot are used to detect the presence of HIV antibodies, which, in infected individuals, are found in measurable quantities. When the ELISA test result is positive, a second test, the Western blot, is used to confirm the presence of HIV antibodies. The nucleic acid test (NAT) or nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) is a molecular test can detect the HIV virus in blood, or other body tissues.

Lab-based immunoassay HIV tests have entered a mature growth phase. Immunoassays for high volume infectious diseases are commonly found on core lab instruments. All of the major IVD companies market tests for HIV.Molecular HIV testing is fairly mature with most innovation and growth relating to antiviral therapy including testing for viral load, viral tropism, and drug resistance. Outside of developed markets, HIV screening and diagnosis remains an ongoing challenge. Clinical approaches to HIV in the United States, Europe and other developed countries emphasize molecular testing as a tool for the management of chronic infection and achieving viral suppression.

Most point-of-care (POC) HIV tests have used PCR and were designed to improve HIV testing in developing countries. Molecular tests designed specifically for use at the POC, by non-lab trained personnel, have always been a goal for patient care sites in rural areas of developed countries and for developing countries.



HIV Testing Market (Immunoassay, Molecular, Point-of-Care [POC]) features analysis by geographic region, including the United States, Europe, and the rest of world. The United States HIV testing market is the largest; Europe has made a concerted effort to develop novel POC technologies for HIV testing including developing models for strategic, evidence-based decision making on adoption of novel approaches to testing; and the rise in incidence of HIV in developing countries continues to push the market revenues upward.



Competition in the HIV testing market is intense and it is expected to increase as more innovative HIV tests enter the marketplace. Some established immunoassay IVD companies have even found it necessary to move into other areas of HIV testing such as molecular and POC. The report provides global HIV testing market analysis by competitor revenues and market share for 2017.

