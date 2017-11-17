At the request of IRRAS AB, 556872-7134, IRRAS AB's shares will be traded on First North Premier as from November 22, 2017.



The company has 17,217,419 shares as per today's date.



Short name: IRRAS Maximum number of shares to be listed: 24,995,196 ISIN code: SE0008321202 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 145951 ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK Company Registration Number: 556872-7134 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: Other Equities MIC code: FNSE Trading currency: SEK



Classification



CODE NAME 4000 Health Care 4500 Health Care



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB. For further information, please call Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB on +46(0)8-545 271 00.