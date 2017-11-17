Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal waterproof speakers market report. This market research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005038/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global waterproof speakers market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global waterproof speakers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a few global and many regional players. In concentrated markets, like the US, a high degree of competition is witnessed. Developing economies such as China, Brazil, and Japan are expected to witness increasing competition during the forecast period and the decade that follows.

"The key players in the global waterproof speakers market are focusing on the development of new and innovative smart products to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. The development of new products depends heavily on the financial health of the companies as the market demands continuous innovation and development. Players who ignore the possibility of product innovations are likely to fail in meeting the emerging customer requirements, thereby losing their market share," says Tamal Saha, a lead analyst for home, kitchen, and large appliances research at Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Bose Corporation

Bose Corporation develops and manufactures retail loudspeakers, electronic appliances, software, and professional appliances. It offers tactical headsets, crewman headsets, automotive systems, customized solutions for homeowners, micro Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. The company offers technical information support, after-sales support, and system design support. It provides customized solutions that support corporate building, hospitality establishments, retail stores, restaurants, houses of worships, performing art centers, and theatres.

HARMAN International

HARMAN International is engaged in designing and engineering connected products and solutions for consumers, automakers, and enterprises across the world. It operates as the subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. The company offers a wide range of options in the waterproof speakers segment.

LIXIL Group

LIXIL Group and its subsidiaries operate as a living technology company across the globe. The company develops, operates, and manages information systems. The brands of the company include LIXIL, GROHE, American standard, INAX, Permasteelisa, Kawashima Selkon Textiles, Asahi Tostem, Lixil Suzuki, and Lixil Viva.

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation develops and sells electrical and electronic products under the brand name Panasonic. It primarily operates through five segments such as appliances, eco solutions, advanced video coding (AVC) networks, automotive and industrial systems, and others. It offers its products to industrial customers and to individual customers. As part of its waterproof speaker, the company offers the Panasonic Wireless Portable Speaker SC-ALL05.

Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation develops and manufactures electronic equipment for consumers and industries. Its product offerings include mobile phones, LCD televisions, optical pickups, audio and video equipment, batteries, DVD players and recorders, play-station hardware, and network services for games. The company produces and distributes recorded music and engages in music publishing business, animation titles, and game applications. The company offers a wide range of waterproof speakers.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Smart Hubs Market 2017-2021

Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2017-2021

Global Drawer Refrigerator Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005038/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com