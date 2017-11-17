Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in Oil & Gas Markets Report 2017: An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in Oil & Gas Markets 2017: An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Increased Interest from Major Players Driving Additive Manufacturing Revenues to $2 Billion in Yearly Sales by 2027

The oil and gas industry is poised to become one of the most important generators of revenue - both near- and long-term -- for additive system manufacturers and service providers worldwide. We believe that it will be invaluable reading to oil and gas industry executives as well as to the investment community and the additive manufacturing community itself.

This report is illustrated with the latest examples of where additive manufacturing is making a difference in the oil and gas industry. The reader of this report will also gain a better understanding of how additive manufacturing continues to penetrate the oil and gas Industry. It also provides guidance on how AM firms can help message their products for the oil and gas industry and how to get the industry behind additive manufacturing, as well as a detailed exploration of potential application areas that can jump-start internal research and development activities within the Industry.

Reasons to purchase this new report:

The report includes a current discussion of the how additive manufacturing is increasing efficiency and streamlining supply chains in an oil and gas industry that continues to be beset by low prices for fossil fuels

It also contains examples of how the oil and gas industry has adopted the latest additive manufacturing techniques for metals and adapted them for the industry's specific needs. We show how the industry is now using additive manufacturing for printed metal components with increasing opportunities for large print volumes

In addition, this study contains an analysis of how additive manufacturing is making operational and cost differences in the oil and gas industry in all phases of production -- downstream, midstream and upstream oil and gas supply. Our ten-year forecasts of additive manufacturing in the oil and gas sector covering all relevant technologies, materials, and estimations of printed part volumes.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Drivers for AM in Oil & Gas

1.1 Background to This Report

1.2 Key Benefits of AM for Oil & Gas

1.3 Adoption Model for AM in O&G

1.4 Extracting value from AM in O&G Operations

1.5 Current Industry Activity and Adoption Timeline

1.6 Ten Year Forecast of Overall Market Opportunity for AM in O&G

1.7 Forecast Methodology



Chapter Two - Current and Future AM Implementation in the O&G Industry

2.1 Latest Evolutions of AM Technologies for O&G

2.2 Ten Year Forecast for AM Hardware in O&G

2.3 Analysis of AM Materials for O&G

2.4 Forecast of Materials for Oil & Gas AM Applications

2.5 Ceramics



Chapter Three - Known AM Application in O&G

3.1 Analysis of the Primary AM Applications for O&G

3.2 On Demand Rapid Part Production/Repair

3.3 On Demand Part Production

3.4 Sample Applications for Oil & Gas

3.5 AM Service Bureaus in Oil & Gas Forecast

3.6 Ten Year Forecast for O&G Service Part Production

3.7 Key System and Service Suppliers

3.8 AM Adopters in Oil & Gas

3.9 Software

3.10 Development of Oil & Gas Software Solutions

3.11 10 Year AM Software Revenues Forecast for Oil & Gas



Companies Mentioned



3M

BP

GE Oil & Gas

Halliburton

Maersk Oil

Royal Dutch Shell

Siemens Oil & Gas

