Avolon Holdings Limited ("Avolon"), the international aircraft leasing company, announces the re-pricing and partial repayment of its US$500 million Term Loan B-1 ("TLB-1") facility. The TLB-1 facility, with a September 2020 maturity, was originally priced in March 2017 at LIBOR plus 2.25% with a LIBOR floor of 0%. The facility has now been repriced at LIBOR plus 1.75% with a LIBOR floor of 0%. The loans under the repriced TLB-1 facility were issued at par and not subject to an Original Issue Discount (OID). In conjunction with this repricing Avolon repaid US$130 million of the original TLB-1 facility.

The TLB-1 repricing follows the recent successful re-pricing of Avolon's US$5.0 billion Term Loan B-2 ("TLB-2") facility with an April 2022 maturity to LIBOR plus 2.25% with a LIBOR floor of 0.75%.

-END-

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds therefrom, and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Avolon believes the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Some of these factors include market conditions and closing conditions for the Offering. Avolon undertakes no obligation to update any information contained in this press release.

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Bohai Capital Holding Co., Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415). Avolon is the world's third largest aircraft leasing business with a pro-forma owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 30 September, 2017 of 915 aircraft.

Website: www.avolon.aero

Twitter: @avolon_aero

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005544/en/

Contacts:

Avolon

Ross O'Connor

Head of Investor Relations

roconnor@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5818

or

Sean Pattwell

Head of Communications

spattwell@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 556 4454

or

Jonathan Neilan

FTI Consulting

avolon@fticonsulting.com

T:+353 86 231 4135