The global advanced x-ray visualization systems market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global advanced x-ray visualization systems market for 2017-2021. The market is further segmented by product (advanced X-ray visualization systems 2D/3D and advanced X-ray visualization systems 3D/4D), by application (cardiology, oncology, orthodontics, orthopedics, and neurology), and by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and diagnostic centers).

Technavio's research analysts segment the global advanced x-ray visualization systems market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest global advanced x-ray visualization systems market

Rising orthopedic, cardiology, and oncology cases in the Americas has increased the market growth. End-users such as hospitals and ASCs are adopting interventional X-ray procedures to offer better patient care. They end-users are also adopting hybrid operating and surgical navigation system to enhance operative care, which can boost the market growth.

"The advanced X-ray visualization systems market in the Americas is growing at a moderate growth rate due to the increasing number of orthopedic cases among the older population, and growing number of breast cancer cases. Apart from this, the wide presence of Tier-1 companies such as GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens boosted the market growth," says Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead medical imaging research expert from Technavio.

Global advanced x-ray visualization systems market in EMEA

In EMEA, there is an increase in the number of chronic diseases such as CVDs and cancer. This has increased the cost burden on the government. Therefore, few countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and Belgium are implementing few programs to help the older population and women to access better healthcare. For instance, owing to the increasing number of breast cancer cases in the UK, the 'Be Clear on Cancer' campaign was launched in 2014 that helped in raising awareness among women.

"During the forecast period, the advanced X-ray visualization systems market in EMEA will grow at a moderate rate. Many universities and research centers are collaborating with the companies for product development. The demand for advanced X-ray visualization systems in the market is rising owing to government programs to increase the awareness about chronic diseases complemented by the presence of several specialized diagnostic centers and hospitals in the market," says Srinivas.

Global advanced x-ray visualization systems market in APAC

During the forecast period, the advanced X-ray visualization systems market in APAC will grow at a faster rate. The market growth opportunity is increasing in this region due to the increasing number of trauma cases and non-communicable diseases such as cancer and cardiac problems. The population size in APAC is much higher than the Americas. Even though there is a high market growth opportunity for companies, factors such as high cost of advanced X-ray visualization systemsand no or minimal reimbursement hinder the market growth.

Countries such as Japan, China, Singapore, India, and South Korea are the major markets for advanced X-ray visualization systems with high growth opportunities. In Australia and New Zealand, the governments provide minimal reimbursement for the procedures, which will increase the adoption of advanced X-ray visualization systems to some extent.

The top vendors in the global advanced x-ray visualization systems market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens

