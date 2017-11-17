The facility is planned to improve liquidity of developers of renewable energy projects up to 50 MW across Africa.

The German Development Bank (KfW) and the multinational African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) have set up a €33 million credit facility to support renewable energy projects across Africa.

The facility will enable investors in projects with a capacity of up to 50 MW to receive a liquidity guarantee for a six-month period. This guarantee is expected to help developers in the case of payments delay on the part of mostly state-owned electricity customers, due to financial or political issues.

The ...

