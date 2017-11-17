The German Development Bank (KfW) and the multinational African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) have set up a €33 million credit facility to support renewable energy projects across Africa.
The facility will enable investors in projects with a capacity of up to 50 MW to receive a liquidity guarantee for a six-month period. This guarantee is expected to help developers in the case of payments delay on the part of mostly state-owned electricity customers, due to financial or political issues.
