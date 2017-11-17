Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentoffice stationery and supplies B2B market in the USreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global office stationery and supplies B2B market includes B2B sales of filing supplies, binding supplies, paper products, mailing supplies, and computer and printer supplies through physical stores and online distribution channels. In developed economies that possess strong IT infrastructure, this multichannel business model is prominent.

Competitive vendor landscape

The office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US is a competitive market with the presence of multiple vendors like Staples, Office Depot, Wal-Mart Stores, Target, and Costco Wholesale Corporation. These players pose immense competition among themselves in terms of product offerings and geographical presence.

"The vendors are increasingly investing in omnichannel marketing. They are also investing in online marketing activities to promote sales. For instance, in 2016, Target has witnessed an annual growth of 30% from their digital channels," says Tamal Saha, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio

Top five office stationery and supplies B2B market vendors in the US

Costco Wholesale Corporation

The company offers branded and private-label products including dry and packaged foods and groceries, snack foods, candies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cleaning supplies, appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, garden and patio products, meat, bakery, deli, apparel, and small home appliances.

Office Depot

Office Depot operates through three segments, which are North American Retail, International, and North American Business Solutions. The company offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, facilities products, business machines and related supplies, office furniture, and copy and print services.

Staples

Staples offers a range of office supplies, business technology products, facility and breakroom supplies, and office furniture. The company operates through brands like Staples and Quill. The company promotes its office products and services to consumers through Staples.com, Staples.ca, and Quill.com.

Target

Target is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the US. The company offers a wide variety of merchandise through its website and exclusive retail stores in Canada and the US. The company's product offerings are classified into five segments, which are the following: household essentials (pharmacy, beauty, personal care, cleaning, and paper products); food, beverage, and pet supplies (food, beverages, snacks, and pet supplies); apparel and accessories (apparel, jewellery, accessories, and shoes); hardlines (electronics, music, movies, books, and toys); and home furnishings and decor (furniture, lighting, kitchenware, and small appliances).

Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores is a multinational retail corporation that owns and operates a chain of retail stores in different formats including supermarkets, apparel shops, restaurants, discount stores, drug stores, hypermarkets, and warehouse clubs. In the FY2016, the company reported a revenue of USD 482.13 billion including net sales of USD 478.614 billion and membership and other income of USD 3.516 billion.

