Orion Energy Systems, Inc.: Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Manufacturer Orion to Webcast LD Micro Main Event Presentation on Tuesday, December 5th at 9:00 am PT from Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA and MANITOWOC, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ("Orion Lighting"), a leading designer and U.S. manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient LED lighting products, announced today that Michael Altschaefl, CEO, and Bill Hull, CFO, will participate at the LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 5th. Audio of the Company's 9:00 a.m. PT presentation will be webcast live and for replay. The Conference is being held at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Webcast Details :

Date / Time: Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 noon ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 noon ET URL: http://wsw.com/ webcast /ldmicro13/oesx/

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LD Micro launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a leading designer and producer of energy efficient lighting and retrofit lighting solutions for commercial and industrial buildings. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy, efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

