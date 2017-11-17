sprite-preloader
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 17

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 16 November 2017, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 16 November 2017102.28p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue100.45p per ordinary share



17 November 2017

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

