Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the private-label food and beverage market in the US is fragmented with the presence of many small, medium-sized, and global vendors that compete based on price, quality, product differentiation, innovation, service, and reputation. The growing competition in the market is expected to reduce the prices of the products, thereby adversely affecting profit margins of the vendors and the growth of the overall market.

"Vendors with better technical and financial resources are expected to offer innovative products and volume discounts. They need to develop new operational and product-oriented technologies and remain abreast of the emerging technologies to maintain the competitiveness of their products. The global players are currently dominating the market, however, several regional and foreign players with lower market shares are experiencing high-profit margins," says Tamal Saha, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale offers its branded and private-label products in a range of varied merchandise categories. The company offers electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, dry and packaged food and grocery; snacks, candies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produce; and apparel and small home appliances. The company operates its membership warehouses that are based on the concept of offering low prices to members on selected products.

The Kroger Co.

The Kroger Co. is a US-based company that operates grocery stores, department stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and jewelry stores. The company also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in supermarkets. The company classifies its offerings into five categories which comprise non-perishable products, perishable products, fuel, pharmacy, and others. During the fiscal year 2016, the company had 2,796 department stores and supermarkets.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's operates as a chain of stores across the US. It offers a wide range of food products, including beverages, bakery products, frozen products, groceries, cheese products, snacks and sweets, refrigerated products, wine and beer, produce, flowers, and nutritional supplements. It operates as a subsidiary of TACT Holding.

Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores is a multinational retail corporation that owns and operates a chain of retail stores in different formats including supermarkets, apparel shops, restaurants, discount stores, drug stores, hypermarkets, and warehouse clubs. The company is the leading retailer in the world and has core competence in its use of information technology to support its international logistics system. The supply chain of Wal-Mart Stores has advanced technologies that help to monitor and control every movement of its products from suppliers to its stores.

Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets operates a chain of supermarkets. Its product segments include baby food, bakery, baking, beer shop, beverages, bulk foods, catering and party trays, cheese shop, kitchen and dining complements, and cosmetics. The company offers a wide assortment of private-label products in all departments. Some of its products include Wegmans Hot Food Bars, Wegmans in-store baked bagels, Wegmans butter, etc.

