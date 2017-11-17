Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal aerospace plastics market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global aerospace plastics market is one of the growing markets that has the presence of both international and local vendors. Global vendors such as DuPont, Hexcel, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, and Solvay dominate the market. The competitive environment in the market could further intensify over the next five years. This would be because of the increase in extension of product applications in terms of innovation in technology.

According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers research, "The demand for lightweight materials in the emerging markets is increasing. This will help in reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emission, which could further intensify the competition in the market. Furthermore, vendors compete based on factors such as the cost of production, innovation in products, price, operational cost, R&D cost, and product quality."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

DuPont

DuPont is an innovator in thermoplastics, ethylene copolymers, elastomers, renewably sourced polymers, and high-performance parts and shapes. Kalrez is its main brand in the aerospace industry, which is into the sales of aircraft engine. Kalrez products are resistant to heat, corrosive fuels, and lubricating oils. These are durable and help in reducing the operating cost by reducing the unscheduled downtime and longer meantime between repair. Kalrez parts exhibit excellent sealing performance and mechanical properties in both static and dynamic applications.

Hexcel

Advanced composites offered by Hexcel are used in the commercial aerospace industry. Hexcel has the contract with Airbus to supply HexPly prepreg reinforced with HexTow carbon fiber for the composite materials structures of the A350 XWB. The company's composites save weight and reduce fuel consumption, increase payload, improves toughness and durability, improves the design, decrease maintenance cost, and ensures passenger comfort and safety.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain provides a variety of high-performance materials for the aerospace industry. It provides plastic products through Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics. The company makes critical aerospace components that maintain the safety and enhances the comfortability of the aircraft. Saint- Gobain's CHEMFAB products are used in many aircraft components such as helicopter rotor blades, structural components including wings, fuselage components, tail sections, and wire harness protective insulation.

Solvay

The company provides specialty polymers for the aerospace industry with a focus on energy saving, ensuring aircraft safety and reliability, and flexibility. Solvay provides a variety of polymers, oligomers, and monomers in various molecular weights and sizes that can be used in advanced composites. Product forms include powders, fibers, films, and foams. The company, along with its partner Aonix Advanced Materials, is accelerating commercialization of mass-produced, thermoplastic composites, which are made from Solvay's high-performance polymers.

PPG Industries

The aerospace business segment of PPG Industries has made the company a leading manufacturer of transparencies for commercial, military, and general aviation industries both in the OEM and aftermarket. The company provides aircraft windshields, windscreens canopies, windows, electrochromic panels, and lenses.

