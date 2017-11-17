Global Food Safety Testing Markets 2014-2017 & 2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Food Safety Testing Market (by Contaminants, Pathogens, Type of Food Tested, Technology/Method & Regional Analysis) and Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global food safety testing market is anticipated to expand at a steady rate through 2022, owing to continual increase in number of food-borne disease outbreaks, increasingly stringent regulations on food safety, globalization of food trade, sustained number of food recalls, among others.

Food safety is threatened by microbial pathogens, viruses, toxins, genetically modified organism content, pesticides, food allergens and others. Food contamination now-a-days is quickly becoming a worldwide issue, that is raising the concern for adequate food safety testing methods and procedures. Food-related queries and complaints are continuously rising with time, which reflects a growing concern of government authorities and consumers. These reasons put a huge pressure on food companies to ensure food safety.



Scope of the Report

This 185 Page report with 57 Figures and 11 Tables has been analyzed from 9 viewpoints:



1. Global - Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast (2008 - 2022)

2. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Contaminant (2010 - 2022)

3. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Pathogen (2010 - 2022)

4. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Food Type (2015 - 2022)

5. Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - Regional Analysis (2010 - 2022)

6. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Method / Technology (2012 - 2022)

7. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Major Acquisitions (2004 - 2017)

8. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - Key Players Analysis

9. Global Food Safety Testing Market - Growth Drivers and Challenges



Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Contaminant



1. Pathogens

2. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

3. Toxins

4. Pesticides

5. Other (Food Allergens and Chemical Residues)



Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Pathogen



1. Salmonella

2. E-Coli

3. Listeria

4. Campylobacter

5. Others



Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Food Type



1. Meat and Poultry

2. Dairy and Dairy Products

3. Processed Food

4. Fruits and Vegetables

5. Others (Cereals, Grains and Sauce)



Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - By Method / Technology



1. Traditional Microbiology

2. Immunodiagnostics

3. Molecular Diagnostics

4. Analytical Chemistry



Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast - Key Players Analysis



1. Agilent Technologies

2. bioMerieux SA

3. DuPont

4. 3M

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

6. Bio-Rad

7. SGS SA

8. Eurofins

9. Intertek

10. Bureau Veritas

11. Neogen Corporation



