China Lithium Ion Power Battery Industry Outlook 2018 to 2021

The "China Lithium Ion Power Battery Industry Outlook - Pest Analysis and Top 15 Manufacturers In-Depth Survey, 2018 to 2021 Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In 2016, the shipments of global power batteries were around 45.33Gwh, which increased by 67% to 27.5Gwh in the first half of 2017 on a YoY basis. Among which, TOP 10 manufacturers shipped 20.92Gwh, which accounted for 76% of the total shipments.

China's output and output value of power batteries reached 30.8Gwh and RMB 71.4 billion in 2016 respectively. In the first half of 2017, this market achieved nearly output value compared with the same time of 2016, which demonstrated characteristics as follow:

The share of NCM batteries continued to grow, In November and December 2016 , power batteries' price has fallen sharply, The shrinkage of the power battery market in the first half of 2017 was beyond expectation.

Due to the influence of government's vague subsidy policies, the output of China's power batteries in Q12017 were nearly equal to Q12016, but the output value was sharply decreased by 22%. In Q22017, the industry witnessed a small rebound. Along with the price fall, the market value of China's power battery industry will slump in 2017. Many middle and small-sized manufacturers will record a loss, the industry will be reshuffled soon.



Key Topics Covered:



Part I Lithium-ion power battery Industry PEST Model

1.1 Product Description

1.2 Policy Deployment

1.3 Lithium-ion power battery Whole Market Snapshot

1.3.1 Market Circumstance

1.3.2 Market Price and Cost

1.3.3 Technology Environment

1.3.4 Downstream Application Analysis

1.3.5 Competitive Environment



Part II Reference Data

2.1 xEV Industry

2.1.1 China Market Environment

2.1.2 Global Market Environment

2.2 Electrochemical Energy Storage Industry

2.2.1 China Market Environment

2.2.2 Competitive Environment



Part III Top Overseas Manufacturers in-depth Survey



Part IV Top Local Manufacturers in-depth Survey



Beijing Bational Battery Co., Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd,

EVE Energy Co., Ltd.

Farasis Energy (Gan Zhou) Inc.

Harbin Coslight Power Co., Ltd

Hefei Guoxuan Material Technology Co., Ltd,

LG Chem Co., Ltd,

OptimumNano Energy Co., Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd,

Shenzhen BAK Battery Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.

Wanxiang A123 System Co., LTD.

Zhuhai Yintong New Energy Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bbhhcm/china_lithium_ion





