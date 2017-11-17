UK-based asset manager Foresight Group claims to have assembled the largest asset fleet of utility scale solar in Australia. After having acquired four solar projects in Queensland and initiated one Victorian project in less than two years, the fund noted that it had moved quickly to "capitalise on the opportunities."

The Foresight Group has leveraged both its international investment managers alongside its Sydney-based team to quickly build its Australian solar portfolio. It began exploring Australian market opportunities in 2016.

The fund manager can now boast of a 250 MW PV power plant portfolio in the country, representing over $400 million in investment.

Foresight's Australian ...

