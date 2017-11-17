Though there are modifications to the hard-won investment tax credit step-down provisions, it appears the bill leaves the solar industry largely alone.

While the solar industry has been obsessed lately with one ITC (the U.S. International Trade Commission), it appears to have gone largely unnoticed that another ITC (the Investment Tax Credit) was coming under scrutiny as the U.S. House of Representatives worked to push through its tax reform bill.

Well, yesterday the bill passed on nearly a party-line vote 272-208, and the post-mortem for the solar industry indicates that it has largely emerged unscathed. Though the House tax reform package has passed, there is a Senate version that leaves the ITC almost completely in tact as is. The Senate bill passed out of committee on a 14-12.

To assess fully what effect the tax reform package will have on the solar industry, the two bills will have to be reconciled and then passed a second time by both houses of Congress and then signed into law by President Donald J. Trump. In other words, the vote yesterday is by no means the final word on how tax reform will affect the solar industry.

The House bill does change the investment tax credit (ITC), ...

