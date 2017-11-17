Technavio's latest market research report on the global airport notification systems market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key drivers of the global airport notification systems market is the demand generated from new airports and terminal expansion. There has been a substantial evolution in the airport operations and associated business models over the last decade. This evolution is to support and fulfill the rapid growth of the airline industry. In the new aviation era, changed regulatory reforms and increased global trade and tourism in the Americas, EMEA, and emerging countries are leading to a massive traffic growth. This has encouraged the airlines to change their operating models for better efficiency.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global airport notification systems market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Development of digital signage technology

Advancement in airline baggage tracking and notification process

Adoption of cloud computing technology

Development of digital signage technology

Signage comprises of the usage of symbols or signs to communicate messages to a larger group, and it is usually used in marketing. It uses digital displays such as LCD, LED, and projection screens. Digital displays are used to display content in the form of digital videos, images, web pages, streaming data, or text. They are installed in museums, stadiums, transportation systems, retail stores, and hotels for exhibitions, wayfinding, and outdoor advertising.

According to Ramyabrata Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for aviation,"Airport digital signage involves the creation, distribution, and playback of relevant information or content on large digital screens at airports. Airport digital signage is used to display flight information. It can also be used to display public announcements, advertisement of a specific airline promoting its brand name, and emergency evacuation messages."

Advancement in airline baggage tracking and notification process

Baggage tracking and baggage location notification systems are being adopted by several airlines. These systems are configured to track every movement of baggage from the time it arrives at an airport, followed by its transit from one location to other location, baggage loading and unloading, till baggage pick up point. They automatically send a notification to the passenger regarding the movement of the baggage from multiple locations.

Baggage tracking system will decrease the delays and thefts associated with handling of baggage at the airports. Passengers will be aware of the location of their baggage. This will assist in reducing their anxiety and improve their traveling experience. In February 2017, Samsonite announced that it is working to develop an innovative baggage tracking solution, called Track&Go, along with Vodafone.

Adoption of cloud computing technology

Cloud computing permits the users to remotely access some network servers that are usually maintained by third-party service providers. The use of could computing has gained wide acceptance in various industrial and organizational applications. This is mainly because of its cost benefit when compared to maintaining a localized server. Airports are also adopting cloud computing technology to enhance their quality of service to passengers with a significant reduction in initial capital costs.

"Cloud infrastructure enables the passengers to access data from different devices anytime and anywhere. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration, airlines, and airports are shifting toward cloud-based servers for sensitive flight information. Furthermore, the integration of cloud computing in airports will enhance their operational efficiencies and reduce their operating costs," says Ramyabrata

