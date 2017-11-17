

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) has warned that the United States' military advantage against near-peer competitors Russia and China is eroding, and it is no longer as decisive as it was some years ago.



General Joseph Dunford sounded the alert while speaking at the Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Massachusetts.



He said Russia and China and other nations have examined U. S. operations since the Gulf War and invested in capabilities and doctrines to counter America's conventional upper hand. 'America must invest in capabilities to ensure deterrence,' according to the four-star General.



Gen. Dunford said the United States has better advantage than the two major powers: the network of allies and its ability to project power around the world. But that dominance is coming to an end due to Russian and Chinese improvements in tactics and technology, warned Dunford, who is the highest-ranking and senior-most US military officer.



He cited as an example the naval alliance in Europe, where Russia understands that the transatlantic link is critical for US to meet its NATO commitments. The 'anti-access, area denial' strategy looks to develop systems to limit U. S. ability to move into the region and then to operate freely within the region to meet alliance commitments, Dunford said.



Russia, China and others have concentrated funding and resources in areas such as electronic warfare, cyber capabilities, anti-space capabilities, anti-ship cruise missiles and anti-ship ballistic missiles, he added. Russia has absolutely no desire to fight a conventional war with the United States and NATO, Dunford said.



He cited the strategy China used when THAAD (termina) high-altitude area defense missiles] was fielded in South Korea, by putting really heavy economic pressure on South Korea. 'The decision they made -- the costs imposed on South Korea for fielding THAAD -- is billions of dollars. That affects political decision-making,' said Dunford, who is also the principal military advisor to the President.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX