Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 17
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/10/2017) of £202.43m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/10/2017) of £202.43m
|Cash Position of £16.9m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/10/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,391.76p
|8,463,614
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2377.15p
|Income share price
|2142.50p
|Discount to NAV
|(10.42)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/10/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|16.44
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|13.21
|3
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|12.17
|4
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.20
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|7.75
|6
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.95
|7
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|6.64
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.86
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.67
|10
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.32
|11
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.85
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.42
|13
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.23
|14
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.05
|15
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.99
|16
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.92
|17
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.82
|18
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.67
|19
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.65
|20
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.51
|21
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.45
|22
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.40
|23
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.39
|24
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.30
|25
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.15
|26
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.01
|27
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00