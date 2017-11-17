The "UK Maritime Shipping Admiralty Law Market 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The UK Maritime, Shipping and Admiralty Law Market Briefing 2017 is the first edition of an annual Legal Market Briefing from the author and provides an overview of the UK maritime, shipping and admiralty (MSA) law market.

The UK is a major global shipping hub and a major global hub for MSA work. The bulk of revenue earned by UK MSA legal practices comes from overseas clients and it is global, rather than UK, economic and shipping trends which drives this market.

While in the context of the legal market as a whole, MSA law is a niche sector, it is a market in which over 800 legal practices operate, with almost 110 firms central to its operation and 40-50, mainly London-based, firms sitting at the apex of the market.

It is a market generating revenues in the region of 800 million annually. Revenue rose over 2011 to 2015, but fell back in 2016. The decline in 2016 reflects 2016 being one of the worst years for the global seaborne trade industry and the fact that rising court fees in 2015 hit the number of cases handled by the Commercial Court and arbitration providers.

On the basis of improving global trade and economic growth, the MSA revenues of UK law firms will continue to grow in the coming five years. However, three factors are clouding the future of the MSA sector: political uncertainty (e.g. Brexit); financial tensions; and the threat of protectionism and inward looking economic policies. Barring any major negative impact on UK shipping and global shipping from these negative forces, the author expects the MSA law market will exceed 1 billion by 2021, with legal advice regarding the use and implications of the use of new technology a key growth area, along with regulatory advice.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Structure

4. Market Developments And Drivers

5. EU Parliament Resolution On The Implementation Of The Mediation Directive

6. The Key Players

7. Market Size And Trends

8. The Future

9. Associations

10. Appendix

Key Players

20 Essex Street Chambers

4 Pump Court

7 King's Bench Walk

Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP

BDM Law LLP

Bentleys, Stokes Lowless

Birketts LLP

Campbell Johnston Clark Limited

Clyde Co LLP

Davies Johnson Company

Essex Court Chambers

Eversheds Sutherland

Gateley Plc

Hill Dickinson LLP

Holman Fenwick Willan LLP

Ince Co

Jackson Parton

Kennedys Law LLP

MFB Solicitors

Mills Co Solicitors

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Quadrant Chambers

Reed Smith LLP

Stephenson Harwood

Thomas Cooper LLP

Watson Farley Williams LLP

Wikborg Rein LLP

Winter Scott Solicitors

