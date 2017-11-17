Global Honeycomb Packaging Market 2017-2021 - Rising Prices of Raw Material Hindering Growth

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Honeycomb Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the global honeycomb packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global honeycomb packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through sales of various packaging types of honeycomb packaging such as interior packaging, exterior packaging, pallets packaging and others packaging. The "others packaging" includes honeycomb packaging dividers, cushioning materials and as a base for carton pallets.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising trend of using lightweight packaging materials. There is an increased focus on using lightweight packaging to reduce the weight of packaging. This is done to use less packaging material and reduce the cost. Hence, lightweight container board was developed. Due to reduced weight, the shipping cost is also reduced. This is because generally shipping services providers charge companies according to the weight of the package.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing automotive market in emerging economies. Honeycomb packaging is used in the automotive market to pack automotive parts. The global automotive industry is expected to grow on the backdrop of the rising demand from the emerging markets, such as China and India. Compared with the mature markets, India and China have a low vehicle penetration. For example, in India, about 15-25 people owned vehicles per 1,000 people, and in China, around 100-110 people per 1,000 people owned vehicles in 2016. On the other hand, the number in the US was more than 800 people per 1,000 people in 2016.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising prices of raw material. In general, a major part of honeycomb packaging is made of paperboard. This employs substantial use of wood pulp as a raw material for making paperboard. In 2015, the global wood pulp prices reached a peak compared with the previous 30 to 40 years. These increased prices of wood pulp led to a rise in the production cost incurred by the packaging companies, including the companies in the global honeycomb packaging market. The high prices of wood pulp are expected to increase at an average annual rate of around 0.5% to 1.5% during the forecast period.



Key vendors

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa Group

Packaging Corporation of America

Cascades

Other prominent vendors

Axxor

Complete Packaging Systems

Corint Group

Creopack

Honicel

Lsquare Eco-Products

Multi-Wall Packaging

PREMIER PACKAGING PRODUCTS

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Material



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Packaging Type



Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Vendor Analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/blsn8h/global_honeycomb





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716