Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces the launch of a grant program supporting oncology research scientists which provides funding for projects that show promise for scientific advancement of Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) technology.



Research Grants up to $50,000 will be awarded to projects focused on accelerating the pace of preclinical innovation and novel PDX methodologies that improve clinical predictions with sound science. The program offers an opportunity for investigators to receive funding for projects that may not receive support through traditional funding channels. Submitted proposals will be reviewed and selected by CrownBio's Scientific Steering Committee with the goal of realizing breakthroughs in preclinical oncology strategies.



"Crown Biosciences recognizes the importance of supporting investigators in early discovery," said Laurie Heilmann, Chief Business Officer at Crown Bioscience. "By investing in the brightest scientific minds, we can evolve the current research paradigms and establish novel tools that will help researchers and drug developers address global health challenges."



For more details on the innovative grant program or to submit a proposal visit: Innovative Grant Program of Oncology Preclinical Early Discovery



