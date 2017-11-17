Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent market opportunity assessment on the manufacturing industry. A renowned wireless printer manufacturer wanted to understand the market requirements and devise an effective go-to-market strategy. The primary objective of the client was to assess the market requirements, barriers to entry, and validate new opportunities across niche target segments.

According to the market opportunity assessment experts at Infiniti, "With the customers becoming more fascinated by the new technologies, organizations in the wireless printer manufacturing space have been forced to implement advanced technologies in their products to meet the customer's preferences."

With the rising adoption of laptops and PCs at homes and offices, the need for wireless printers has increased. The level of competition in the wireless-printer market is intense due to the presence of numerous vendors who have facilities spread across the globe. Major players in the wireless printer manufacturing market are adopting market opportunity assessments to improve the service offerings and reach out to different potential market segments.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to identify the bottlenecks and enhance brand awareness. The client was able to forecast the market's growth prospects and market shares. Additionally, the wireless printer manufacturer was able to gain deep-dive insights into the potential competitors and gain insights into the trends and create a SWOT analysis.

This market opportunity assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the existing market pains and unmet needs and devise effective go-to-market strategies

Gain a realistic and complete view of the industry and improve decision-making process

This market opportunity assessment solution offered predictive insights on:

Tapping opportunities and entering new markets

Providing market size estimates and channelizing their resources adequately

