Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 17
17 November 2017
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company')
Notification of Transactions of Persons Closely Associated with Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Crystal Amber Fund announces that it has been advised that Mr Christopher Waldron, a Director of the Company, has today purchased 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Mr Waldron holds 10,000 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.01 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr Christopher Waldron
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Fund Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800662E2XKP9JD811
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED, ORDINARY SHARES
GG00B1Z2SL48
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
£1.8204
|Volume(s)
10,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal amount
10,000
£1.8204
£18,204
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 November 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market
For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
William Collins (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000
www.crystalamber.com
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080