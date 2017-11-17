Indian Peptides Market - Expected to Reach USD 883.0 Million in 2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Indian Peptides and Heparin Market by Type (Insulin, Teriparatide, Liraglutide, Leuprolide, Leuprolide, Exenatide, Calcitonin, Enaxaparin Sodium, Heparin Sodium), Application (Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Osteoporosis) - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Indian peptides market is expected to reach USD 883.0 Million by 2022 from USD 381.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 15.0%. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and osteoporosis and favorable government policies for the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of this market.

The Indian peptides market is segmented by type and application. By type, the Indian peptides market is segmented into calcitonin-salmon, glucagon, insulin, leuprolide acetate, octreotide acetate, teriparatide, exenatide, bivalirudin, glatiramer acetate, eptifibatide, triptorelin, liraglutide, and other molecules. Insulin segment dominated the Indian peptides market in 2016. The growing incidence of diabetes in India are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of application, the Indian peptides market segmented into diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), gynecological application, infectious diseases, osteoporosis, and other applications (acromegaly, multiple sclerosis, and hepatitis). Diabetes segment accounts for the largest segment and is also the fastest growing application segment in the market. The increasing prevalence and incidence of diabetes and rising awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The Indian heparin market is expected to reach USD 170.2 million by 2022 from USD 127.8 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9%. The growing incidence of coagulation disorders and government support for pharmaceutical companies are expected to drive the growth of this market.

The Indian heparin market is segmented by type. By type, the Indian heparin market is segmented into heparin sodium, enoxaparin sodium, fondaparinux, and dalteparin sodium. The enoxaparin sodium segment dominated the Indian peptides market in 2016. The growing incidence of coagulation disorder in India are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.



Companies Mentioned



Bharat Biotech

Bharat Serum and Vaccines Limited

Biocon Limited

Biological E Limited

Celon Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Cipla Limited

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Gland Pharma Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Natco Pharma Limited

Samarth Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

United Biotech (P) Limited

VHB Life Sciences Limited

Wockhardt Ltd.

Zydus Cadila

Key Topics Covered:



1 Indian Peptides Market Overview



2 Indian Peptides Market, By Type



3 Indian Peptides Market, By Application



4 Indian Peptides Market Share Analysis



5 Indian Peptides Market Company Profiles



6 Indian Heparin Market Overview



7 Indian Heparin Market, By Type



8 Indian Heparin Market Share Analysis



9 Indian Heparin Market Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/skmmk8/indian_peptides

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716