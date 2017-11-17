Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

African Potash Ltd. (AFPO) African Potash Ltd.: Notice of General Meeting 17-Nov-2017 / 17:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. African Potash Limited / Epic: AFPO / Sector: Mining 17 November 2017 AFRICAN POTASH LIMITED ("African Potash" or the "Company") Notice of General Meeting African Potash announces that a General Meeting ("GM") of the Company will be held at 12.00 p.m. on 13 December 2017 at Richmond House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1GZ. A notice convening the General Meeting has been sent to shareholders and is available to download from the Company's website at www.africanpotash.com [1]. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further information, please contact: African Potash Limited Chris Cleverly +44 (0) 20 7408 9200 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: NOG TIDM: AFPO Sequence No.: 4887 End of Announcement EQS News Service 630625 17-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7cfd933424f56031988753a0aea19d9b&application_id=630625&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

