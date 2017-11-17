The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive high-mount stop lamp (HMSL) market predicts a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005526/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive high-mount stop lamp market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global automotive high-mount stop lamp market by application (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It also provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive high-mount stop lamp market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

HMSL is a mandatory safety equipment: a major market driver

High penetration rate of automotive HMSL in developed economies due to stringent safety norms

In 2016, APAC constituted a market share of close to 46% in the global automotive HMSL market.

HELLA, KOITO MANUFACTURING, Magneti Marelli, and OSRAM are the leading players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market growth analysis

The use of HMSL has been mandatory in countries such as the US and Canada 1986, with many countries following suit over the years. Various government regulatory bodies are making safety equipment mandatory in both the PCs and CVs to minimize the risk and enhance the driving experience.

Due to an increase in disposable income and income levels of the customers and lower fuel prices in developing economies, the auto manufacturers are emphasizing on improving the safety features of the automobile, which will help to boost the demand for automotive high-mount stop lamp market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Geographical analysis

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global automotive high-mount stop lamp market in APAC as there is a rise in demand for PCs and LCVs in the developing economies, such as China and India. The number of rear-collision accidents is increasing every year in the above-mentioned countries due to which customers are becoming more sensitive toward safety needs. This augurs well for the growth of the automotive HMSL market in APAC.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for research onautomotive electronics, "In APAC, China constituted the majority of the market share of vehicle production in 2016, followed by Japan and India. As there is an increase in the production of automobiles, an increase in the demand and sales of automotive HMSL will also be seen during the forecast period."

Competitive vendor landscape

The automotive high-mount stop lamp market is a fragmented market with various regional and global players, such as HELLA, OSRAM, KOITO MANUFACTURING, and Magneti Marelli. However, as global players are increasing their footprint, regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete with them on various significant aspects, such as advancements in technology, quality, price, product features, and design.

The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify further with the increase in demand for PCs and LCVs. However, the low-cost regional players, especially in China, South Korea, and India, occupy the cost-centric markets, such as the Asian markets, by differentiating through low pricing.

Get a sample copy of the global automotive high-mount stop lamp market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive electronicsresearch library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005526/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com