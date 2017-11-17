Surge Protection Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - Growing Demand for Protection Systems for Electronic Devices

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Surge Protection Devices Market by Type (Hard-Wired, Plug-In, and Line Cord), Discharge Current (Below 10 kA, 10 kA-25 kA, and above 25 kA), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The surge protection devices market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.06 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.68 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.47%, from 2017 to 2022. The global market is set to witness significant growth due to growing demand for protection systems for electronic devices, power quality issues, a rise in alternative energy programs, and cost escalation due to frequent equipment failures.
The report segments the surge protection devices market, by type, into hard-wired, plug-in, and line cord surge protection devices. The plug-in SPDs segment is projected to dominate the surge protection devices market. The growing demand for primary protection of equipment from surges is driving the market for hard-wired surge protection devices.
The report segments the surge protection devices market, by end user, into industrial, residential and commercial. The industrial segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The Industry 4.0 initiative is being applied to vehicles and electrical machinery in order to facilitate remote diagnostics, remote maintenance, and remote data capture. Such initiatives have increased the need for datacenters, servers, and communication systems. With the increasing use of electronic equipment, the need for protection systems for such critical equipment has been increasing. This is driving the market for surge protection devices in the industrial segment, which is expected to create new revenue pockets for the surge protection devices market during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB, Ltd.
- Advanced Protection Technologies, Inc.
- Belkin International
- Citel, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation, PLC.
- Emersen Electric Co.
- General Electric Company
- Hubbell Incorporated
- ISG Global
- JMV
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Legrand Sa
- Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.
- Littelfuse, Inc.
- MCG Surge Protection
- Mersen Electrical Power
- MVC-Maxivolt
- Panamax
- Pentair Electrical & Fastening Solutions
- Phoenix Contact GmbH
- Raycap Corporation S.A.
- REV Ritter GmbH
- Schneider Electric Se
- Siemens AG
- Tripp Lite
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Surge Protection Devices Market, By Type
7 Surge Protection Devices Market, By Discharge Current
8 Surge Protection Devices Market, By End-User
9 Global Surge Protection Devices Market, By Region
10 Surge Arresters Market
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
