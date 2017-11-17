MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/17 -- In October, over 1,000 DevOps engineers, software testers, and C-suite executives attended Accelerate 2017, Europe's largest continuous testing conference. Accelerate 2017 provided an interactive environment that demonstrated what is required for testing to keep pace with agile and DevOps initiatives. The conference also explored why CxOs are investing in continuous testing, and why they view it as a driver of innovation. Accelerate 2017, held in Vienna, Austria, had a 3x growth in attendance from the previous year, and in 2018, the conference will expand to a second location in San Francisco, California.

More than 30 speakers presented at the conference, and hundreds of attendees joined numerous workshops, training sessions, and networking opportunities throughout the two-day event. Videos of the keynotes from Accelerate 2017, and of a CIO panel hosted by Insight Venture Partners, are available on demand here: https://accelerate.tricentis.com

Accelerate 2017's founding sponsor, Tricentis, also provided a recap of their momentum and outlook for the future of the testing industry. "From our $165M Series B, acquisition of Flood IO, continued recognition from top analysts, expanded global partnerships, to landing our 500th enterprise customer -- Tricentis Tosca has become the market leader in a $30B industry," said Tricentis CEO Sandeep Johri. "Our vision and scriptless continuous testing technology are being increasingly leveraged by global enterprises to reach digital transformation, and to meet customer demands."

Highlights from Accelerate 2017 include:

A keynote by Todd Pierce, former Chief Digital Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, that detailed why testers have never had a bigger opportunity to consistently impact business growth.

Tricentis founder Wolfgang Platz shared new and upcoming product features that make Tricentis Tosca the only comprehensive continuous testing platform that increases tester efficiency and accelerates the release of high quality software.

Sandeep Johri discussed the evolution of the software testing industry in response to DevOps and digital transformation, and explained how organizations can better prepare for disruption.

CIO panel hosted by Insight Venture Partners' Emmet Keefe discussed current initiatives on digital transformation agendas and why software delivery process transformation is key to their ultimate success.

About Tricentis

Tricentis provides a Continuous Testing platform that accelerates testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps. With the industry's most innovative functional testing technologies, Tricentis breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing tools -- achieving test automation rates of over 90%.

Tricentis' 400+ customers include global names from the Top 500 brands such as HBO, Toyota, Allianz, BMW, Starbucks, Deutsche Bank, Lexmark, Orange, A&E, Vantiv, Vodafone, Telstra and UBS. For regular news and information about Tricentis and the automated testing market, like and follow the company on: www.tricentis.com.

©Tricentis and Tosca are registered trademarks of Tricentis. Other trade names used in this document are properties of their respective owners.

