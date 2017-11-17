The global automotive surround view systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005524/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive surround view systems market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive surround view systems market for 2017-2021. The report has further segmented the market by vehicle type, including commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global automotive surround view systems market into the following regions:

EMEA

Americas

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA: largest global automotive surround view systems market

The automotive surround view system market in EMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period. The growth is predicted to be fueled by the strict vehicle safety norms that are being laid by the European Commission and the growing demand for advanced safety systems in Europe's automotive market. Apart from this, the Euro NCAP ratings that rate the vehicles based on the availability of on-board safety systems is expected to drive the market.

"EMEA is the most important market for automotive surround view systems. Europe is one of the substantial markets for luxury passenger cars wherein car camera-assisted systems are widely offered. There is a presence of global automobile manufacturers such as Jaguar, Bentley, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, who are leaders in technology, in Europe," says Keerthi Balu, a lead automotive electronics research expert from Technavio

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global automotive surround view systems market in the Americas

The automotive surround view systems market in the Americas is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth is mainly subjected to the mandates being implemented in the region to curb collisions while reversing the vehicle. There is a high-volume sale of premium and luxury vehicles that come equipped with ADAS in countries like the US and Canada. This is driving the automotive surround view systems market.

"The Americas is among the largest automotive markets in the world. The US dominates the automotive industry in the region, followed by Canada. This has caused this region to become the largest market for the automotive surround view systems," says Keerthi.

Global automotive surround view systems market in APAC

The automotive surround view systems market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 26% during the forecast period. The growth has been predicted due to the high number of rear-end collisions that take place every year in developing economies like China and India.

The heavy traffic conditions coupled with the increasing vehicle safetyawareness among customers is expected to drive the market in the region. Additionally, automotive market in developing regions of Asia boasts of high potential for advanced driver assisted technologies due to increasing customer preference for such systems.

The top vendors in the global automotive surround view systems market as highlighted in this report are:

Valeo

Continental

Fujitsu

Ambarella

Clarion

Delphi Automotive

Browse Related Reports:

Global Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005524/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com