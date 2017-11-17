European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market - Forecasts to 2022 - Rising Focus on Preventive Medical Equipment Maintenance

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Device, Service Provider & End User - Forecasts to 2022" report

The European medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach USD 7.98 Billion by 2022 from USD 5.05 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. A number of factors, such as rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, adoption of innovative funding mechanism, growth in associated equipment markets and growing purchase of refurbished medical equipment are expected to drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, high initial cost and significant maintenance expenditure are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

This report segments the European medical equipment maintenance market into device type, service type, service providers, contract type, end user and regions.

On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into imaging equipment, endoscopic devices, surgical instruments, and electromedical equipment. In 2017, the imaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the European medical equipment maintenance market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the high replacement cost of imaging equipment and the need for ensuring maximum equipment uptime.

The market, by service type is segmented into corrective, preventive, and operational maintenance. In 2017, preventive maintenance is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Technological advancements in medical devices and the consequent need for their preventive maintenance are expected to fuel market growth in this segment.

Based on the service provider, the European medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent service organizations (ISOs), and in-house maintenance. In 2017, OEMs are expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of the OEMs segment can primarily be attributed to the wide geographic presence and strong technical expertise of OEMs.



Companies Mentioned



Agenor Mantenimientos

Agfa-Gevaert Group

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BCAS Biomedical Services LTD (BCAS_ BIOMED)

Canon, Inc. (TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION)

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare (A GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY)

Grupo Empresarial Electromdico

Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi, Ltd.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Pantheon Healthcare Group (A Part of Permira Group)

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

TBS Group S.P.A

Technologie Sanitarie S.P.A.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market: Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Regulatory Standards



7 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Device Type



8 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Service Type



9 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Service Provider

10 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Contract Type



11 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By End User



12 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



