Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Q3 Revenue Increases to $6.8 Million; Q3 Gross Profit Grows to $1.7 Million

Continues Integration of 42West Subsidiary, Acquired in March 2017

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / Dolphin Entertainment (OTC PINK: DPDM), a publicly-traded independent producer of premium feature films and digital content, and parent company of 42West, one of the largest public relations and marketing services firms in the entertainment industry, today reported financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2017.

Financial Highlights

Continued integration of 42West, acquired on March 30, 2017 in a $28 million all-stock transaction

Q3 revenue of $6.8 million, up from $1.1 million as compared to the same quarter in prior year

Q3 gross profit of $1.7 million, compared to a gross loss of $10.9 million in the same quarter in prior year

Q3 net income of $6.2 million, compared to a net loss of $11.5 million in the same quarter in prior year

Positive shareholder equity of $2.7 million, compared to a shareholder deficit of $31.9 million at December 31, 2016

Named as agency of record for an online social media and social networking service with more than 2 billion monthly users, committing as much as $1 billion to original content in 2018

Joe Quenqua joined as a managing director. The former Disney executive is expected to expand the company's offerings in film and digital content and live events

Dolphin's CEO, Bill O'Dowd, commented, "We had a very strong third quarter, which I expect to continue in this unprecedented era of original content creation in the entertainment industry. Beginning with the top line, our third quarter revenue grew significantly, to $6.8 million. A large part of that total growth is attributable to our March 2017 acquisition of 42West, which also experienced solid organic quarterly growth year over year."

Mr. O'Dowd continued, "These strong increases in both revenue and net income have allowed us to greatly improve our balance sheet. For example, in Q3 alone, we reduced our total debt by $6.2 million. Furthermore, our shareholders' equity has also improved dramatically, increasing by over $34 million during the past nine months, and thereby improving to positive $2.7 million from a deficit of $31.9 million."

Financial Results

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

ASSETS As of September 30, 2017 As of December 31, 2016 Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,957,235 $ 662,546 Restricted cash - 1,250,000 Accounts receivable, net of $164,000 of allowance for doubtful accounts 3,978,865 3,668,646 Other current assets 450,648 2,665,781 Total current assets 6,386,748 8,246,973 Capitalized production costs 2,437,163 4,654,013 Intangible assets, net of $498,666 of amortization 8,611,334 - Goodwill 14,351,368 - Property, equipment and leasehold improvements 1,111,899 35,188 Investments 220,000 - Deposits 643,708 1,261,067 Total Assets $ 33,762,220 $ 14,197,241 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable $ 1,423,213 $ 677,249 Other current liabilities 5,659,214 2,958,523 Line of credit 750,000 - Put Rights 947,515 - Warrant liability - 14,011,254 Accrued compensation 2,437,500 2,250,000 Debt 5,063,846 18,743,069 Loan from related party 1,734,867 684,326 Deferred revenue 20,303 46,681 Note payable 1,800,000 300,000 Total current liabilities 19,836,458 39,671,102 Noncurrent Warrant liability 2,774,583 6,393,936 Put Rights 2,752,485 - Contingent consideration 3,973,000 - Note payable 475,000 - Other noncurrent liabilities 1,217,000 - Total noncurrent liabilities 11,192,068 6,393,936 Total Liabilities 31,028,526 46,065,038 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 9,367,057 and 7,197,761, respectively, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016. 140,506 215,933 Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000, 50,000 at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 92,829,088 67,727,474 Accumulated deficit (90,236,900 ) (99,812,204 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 2,733,694 $ (31,867,797 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 33,762,220 $ 14,197,241

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Entertainment publicity $ 5,409,175 $ - $ 10,546,716 $ - Production and distribution 1,398,839 1,140,000 4,625,801 1,144,157 Membership - 6,225 - 27,253 Total revenues 6,808,014 1,146,225 15,172,517 1,171,410 Expenses: Direct costs 427,926 1,375,734 2,927,817 1,378,173 Distribution and marketing 320,439 9,237,873 950,812 9,237,873 Selling, general and administrative 628,564 370,984 1,871,258 1,019,641 Legal and professional 208,637 689,523 1,098,728 1,576,963 Payroll 3,482,246 350,264 7,284,734 1,101,465 Total expenses 5,067,812 12,024,378 14,133,349 14,314,115 Income (Loss) before other expenses 1,740,202 (10,878,153 ) 1,039,168 (13,142,705 ) Other Income (Expenses): Other income - - - 9,660 Amortization and Depreciation (321,538 ) (47,369 ) (648,848 ) (47,369 ) Extinguishment of debt 3,881,444 - 3,877,277 (5,843,811 ) Acquisition costs - - (745,272 ) - Bad debt (69,437 ) - (85,437 ) - Loss on disposal of furniture, office equipment and leasehold improvements - - (28,025 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,396,094 - 7,685,607 - Change in fair value of put and contingent consideration (30,000 ) - (246,000 ) - Interest expense (424,187 ) (613,651 ) (1,273,166 ) (3,768,727 ) Net Income (Loss) 6,172,578 (11,539,173 ) 9,575,304 (22,792,952 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ 1,556 $ - $ 6,813 Net loss attributable to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. 6,172,578 (11,540,729 ) 9,575,304 (22,799,765 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 6,172,578 $ (11,539,173 ) $ 9,575,304 $ (22,792,952 ) Income (Loss) per Share: Basic $ 0.66 $ (2.16 ) $ 1.11 $ (7.37 ) Diluted $ 0.44 $ (2.16 ) $ 0.20 $ (7.37 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation Basic 9,336,826 5,337,108 8,640,543 3,801,626 Diluted 10,382,818 5,337,108 9,479,840 3,801,626

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our recent acquisition of 42West, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to all of the major film studios, and many of the leading independent and digital content providers, as well as for hundreds of A-list celebrity talent, including actors, directors, producers, recording artists, athletes, and authors. 42West is a recognized global leader in PR services for the entertainment industry and, in December 2016, the New York Observer listed 42West as one of the top six most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. The strategic acquisition of 42West brings together premium marketing services with premium content production, creating significant opportunities to serve our respective constituents more strategically and to grow and diversify our business. Our content production business is a long established, leading independent producer, committed to distributing premium, best-in-class film and digital entertainment. We produce original feature films and digital programming primarily aimed at family and young adult markets.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our managing director's expansion of our production and service offerings and our expectations regarding our future financial performance. These statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to identify, produce and develop film and digital content and live events that meet industry and client demand; our ability to retain the highly specialized services of Mr. Quenqua; uncertainty that our strategy of hiring of new individuals or teams, including Mr. Quenqua, will positively impact our revenues and profits; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the 42West acquisition; adverse events, trends and changes in the entertainment or entertainment marketing industries that could negatively impact 42West's operations and ability to generate revenues; our ability to repay our debt when they become due; as well as other factors beyond our control and the risk factors and other cautionary statements described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission on April 17, 2017, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs and other current report filings.

Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

Contact:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment