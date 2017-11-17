Global Sulfur Fertilizers (Sulfate, Elemental Sulfur, Sulfates of Micronutrients) Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sulfur Fertilizers Market by Type (Sulfate, Elemental Sulfur, Sulfates of Micronutrients), Crop Type (Conventional Agriculture, Controlled Environment Agriculture), Application Method, Formulation, and Region - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The sulfur fertilizers market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.47 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.84% from 2017.

The market is driven by increase in demand for higher agricultural productivity and reduction in sulfur emission influencing the demand for added sulfur.

The sulfur fertilizers market, based on type, has been segmented into sulfate fertilizers, elemental sulfur fertilizers, and sulfates of micronutrients. The sulfate fertilizers dominated this market in 2016 due to its advantage of supplying sulfur primarily as a component of multi-nutrient fertilizers, in a form that is immediately available for plant uptake. The most readily available and popular sources are ammonium sulfate (AS), single superphosphate (SSP), potassium sulfate, and potassium & magnesium sulfate.

The sulfur fertilizers market, by formulation, has been segmented into liquid and dry. The dry formulation segment covered a relatively larger market share; this can be attributable to the nutrition it provides to plants over an extended period of time.

The sulfur fertilizers market, by application method, has been segmented into band, broadcast, seed row, foliar, and others. The band segment dominated the market in 2016, and is projected to be the fastest-growing by 2022. This is due to the increasing application of sulfate fertilizers by the banding method, where side-banding helps to provide maximum yield in crops such as canola.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share, and is also projected to be the fastest-growing in the sulfur fertilizers market. The dominant share of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increase in agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Sulfur Deficiency in Soil

Growth in Demand for Crops Prone to Sulfur Deficiency

Sulfur Emission Regulations Driving Demand for Added Sulfur

Need for Higher Productivity Using Limited Land Area

Restraints



Increase in the Trend of Organic Food Consumption

Opportunities



Increasing Consumption Trend of Fertilizers

Increase in Usage of High-Analysis Fertilizers Not Containing Sulfur

Rise in Investment in Agricultural Activities in Developing Countries

Challenges



Inconsistent Raw Material Prices

Unfavorable Regulatory Stance

Environmental Concerns

Depressed Commodity Prices and Lower Farm Incomes

