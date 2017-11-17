Viuly's VIU Token Airdrop to One Million Ethereum Wallets Begins, Trading Starts November 19

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / Viuly's mission to disrupt the online video sharing industry is now well underway, with an ongoing massive airdrop campaign distributing some 500 million VIU tokens to an estimated 1 million Ethereum holders. The mass distribution will allow VIU token holders to transfer value within Viuly's decentralized blockchain-based video platform at https://viuly.io.





From the Ethereum blockchain snapshot taken on November 5, Ethereum addresses holding between 0.1 to 3,000 ETH were identified as eligible for the automated airdrop. Since November 12, the Viuly team has been distributing tokens at a rate of 20 VIU for every 1 ETH held in these wallets (capped at 60,000 VIU).

VIU tokens will also begin trading on popular Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading platform Bit-z on the 19th of November.

Once completed on November 21, the campaign expects to have culminated in a complete distribution of 500 million VIU tokens to 1 million unique personal Ethereum wallets. This strategy of widest possible distribution to active users hopes to achieve accelerated adoption of Viuly's revolutionary video sharing platform.

Try Viuly and See the Future of How People Will Share and Watch Videos Online

The current industry of online video sharing is a highly centralized one, controlled by major centralized platforms that act as middlemen between advertisers, content creators, and users. Through decentralization, Viuly's platform eliminates high commissions from ad revenues and places control of content within the network itself.

As a result, creators earn more from higher ad revenue, advertisers get better value from efficient marketing and users are rewarded with a share of revenues. Without centralized censorship to restrict content and limit viewing, authors gain creative freedom and users have free access. Through blockchain innovation, the platform is based on the IPFS protocol, featuring a fully-decentralized distributed network of data storage that compensates individuals for storage. There is no more shared control centers, no more single point of failure.

About Viuly

Viuly's mission is to disrupt the multi-billion dollar industry of online video sharing with its blockchain-based solution. Through decentralization and transparency, it aims to create a fair and open video network operating on an equitable model of revenue sharing.

VIU tokens are the native currency powering the Viuly video platform. They are used to transfer value between advertisers, content creators, and users.

Viuly will be a full-fledged platform for users and content creators to share and watch videos, while immediately earning rewards for their interactions. This revolutionary ecosystem will enable a fair, unrestricted environment to share, watch, and upload any content.

Viuly's revolutionary blockchain solution has already led to a firm backing of EUR 150,000 from Ukraine-based blockchain investor, Krypton Capital. Together with Krypton Capital's "smart money" philosophy, Viuly aims to establish strong ecosystems of related companies to grow values and revenues together.

The Team

Viuly benefits from the vast experience of its founding team, with specialists in corporate management, blockchain business, marketing development, promotional strategy and project development. It also relies on support from an established financial technology advisory.

Some of Its Key Team Members Include:

Ruslan Popa, Founder and CEO

Ruslan Popa has more than 12 years of experience creating and managing IT start-ups. He has served as CEO of several payment service providers, including the likes of RuPay, Qiwi, and Rompay Solutions. Popa has an excellent track record of producing quick results and high financial performance in the companies he managed. LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ruslanpopa.

Silviya Martirosyan, CMO

Silviya Martirosyan built her reputation as a strong and creative leader, launching and promoting some 30 projects in retail, corporate, and financial sectors, both at federal and regional levels. Martirosyan comes with six years of experience directly managing a team of nine sector experts. With her background in business administration and strategic management, she brings strong communication skills and solid marketing acumen to Viuly. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/silviya-m-6b09b444/.

Aleksey Vasyanin, CDO

Aleksey Vasyanin spent more than a decade helping companies to create and structure their corporate profiles. As a project management expert, he helped create, structure and develop partner networks in a highly competitive telecom market. Skilled in e-commerce solutions, VAS services, financial planning and content production, Vasyanin also excelled at optimising business processes and personnel management. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aleksey-vasyanin-54600048.

Yuriy Chayka, Advisor

Yury Chayka delves into his rich experience as an entrepreneur and investor to help develop Viuly's vision. He is President of the Ukrainian E-business Association, ideologist and founder of Fintech Cluster. He is also the founder of Ukraine's first mobile wallet, MobiPay and co-founder and partner of fintech solutions provider Finovate Studio. He founded a slew of payment systems including RBKMoney, Autopay, Interkassa, MoneXy and mWallet. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yuriychayka.

Viuly is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

