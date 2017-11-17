Cloud Security Market - Forecast to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cloud Security Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The cloud security market size is expected to grow from USD 4.09 Billion in 2017 to USD 12.73 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period.

The major growth drivers of the market include increased adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) trends, rise in adoption of cloud-based security services, increasing demand for cloud computing & increasing government initiatives, and emergence of smart cities. The cloud security market is segmented by service types, security types, service models, deployment types, organization sizes, industry verticals, and regions. Identity and Access Management (IAM) is expected to dominate among the service types segment during the forecast period. The reason behind the high growth rate is the increasing number of in digital identities within small and large enterprises. This results in increase in cyberattacks and creates demands for more comprehensive cloud-based security services that would help customers secure their Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

The application security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the web and email security segment accounts for the largest share of the cloud security market in 2017. The hybrid cloud deployment type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market size in 2017. Moreover, the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Avanan, Inc.

CA Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Ciphercloud, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudpassage, Inc.

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Fortinet, Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Mcafee LLC

Qualys, Inc.

Sophos, PLC

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

