The latest market research report by Technavio on the global home beer brewing machine market predicts a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005735/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global home beer brewing machine market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global home beer brewing machine market by product size (mini brewer and full-size brewer) and geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global home beer brewing machine market, according to Technavio researchers:

Innovation and category expansion leading to product premiumization: a major market driver

In 2016, the mini brewer segment dominated the market, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period

In 2016, EMEA governed the global home beer brewing machine market and occupied a market share of 43.28%

AIBrew, Brewie, PicoBrew, and Speidel Tank- Und Behälterbau are the leading players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market growth analysis

Innovation and category expansion leading to product premiumization is one of the key factors driving the global home beer brewing machine market. New players have introduced innovative products in the market that has intensified the market competition. These products have features like smart connectivity, portability, and high social reach. Previously, the consumers had to visit pubs and local breweries to drink a drought or craft beerBeer brewing at home has been made easier by innovative home beer brewing machines such as PicoBrew, and iGulu. These innovations in the market have led to product premiumization.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Geographical analysis

According to Technavio researchers, EMEA occupied 43.28% of the total market share in the global home beer brewing machine market in 2016. The market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period. The preference of consumers for fresh craft beer brewed at home over canned beer is the main factor driving the growth of this market. Innovative home beer brewing machines offer fresh beer at the convenience and ease of consumers. Therefore, they are gaining popularity among the masses.

According to Tamal Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances, "In EMEA, the major countries for the home beer brewing machine market are Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Russia, and Italy. In 2016, Germany dominated the home beer brewing market in this region by occupying a regional share of 19.64%. The home beer brewing machine market in EMEA is concentrated in this region with a few new and local vendors that offer limited product offerings. However, they are gradually strengthening their presence in the market by introducing innovative products."

Competitive vendor landscape

Only a few players operate in the global home beer brewing machine market, and therefore, the market is highly concentrated. Nevertheless, new players are trying to strengthen their hold in the market. The emerging players in the market include BrewBot and MINIBREW. The key vendors in the market include AIBrew, Brewie, PicoBrew, and Speidel Tank- Und Behälterbau. Consumers can easily enjoy craft beer at home with these fully automated machines and can also try new recipes with built-in recipe libraries or by exchanging ideas and recipes on social platforms.

Get a sample copy of the global home beer brewing machine market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing home, kitchen, and large appliances research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005735/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com