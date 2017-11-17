AMITYVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/17 -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) Iconic Brands is pleased to announce that the company has more than doubled the previously announced purchase order financing to in excess of $650k USD with no equity component, allowing for continued growth, the company expects this credit facility will continue to expand with demand.

Additionally and further to last week's update, as of today's close of business, the company has shipped orders in excess of $2 million USD for the year, and is confirming close to $1 million USD is now scheduled to ship before Thanksgiving. The company will provide an update on our retailers once shipments are on the shelves in the coming days and weeks.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, "I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support. I'm making every effort to keep all informed through this critical growth phase of our brand and appreciate the emails, as well as support on social media in getting the word out on our Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines. To that end, I would love to have our shareholder base start an initiative to have all their friends and family have a bottle or several, of Bellissima Prosecco for Thanksgiving, happybellissimathanksgiving."

In an on Premise update, Bellissima is now being served at Planet Hollywood nationwide.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

