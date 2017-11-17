According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global motorcycle chains market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005744/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global motorcycle chains market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Motorcycle Chains Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global motorcycle chains market into the following type of product segments. They are:

Standard ring chains

O-ring chains

X-ring chains

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global motorcycle standard ring chains market

Standard chains are usually used in commuter motorcycles, and they are best suited for low speed and small-capacity vehicles. These chains are not self-lubricating and require regular lubrication for smooth functioning. Lubrication ensures that the sprockets do not wear out quickly and the chain runs without any noise. The chain internals has a higher tendency of dirt and dust accumulation as they are open to surroundings. The chain does not get sufficient lubrication even after the lubrication process as the oil does not get into the internal parts of the chain. Nevertheless, the use of standard chains is very high when compared with other chain types as it is cost-effective.

According to Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "People in developing countries usually prefer to buy low capacity vehicles. These low capacity vehicles are equipped with standard ring chain due to its low price. Therefore, the increasing consumption of motorcycles in developing countries is driving the standard ring chains market."

Global motorcycle O-ring chains market

O-ring chains are often used in modern motorcycles, particularly for the high-speed ones. These chains are self-lubricating, and therefore, they do not require any lubrication. In O-ring chains, a rubber O-ring is present between the plates and between the chain components and roller along with the vacuum-filled grease and then filled with O-rings. This grease makes the chain self-lubricated, and they do not make any noise while operating. These chains are expensive when compared to the normal standard ring chains. They have advantages such as the long life of sprockets and chain, better performance, and low maintenance.

"Improvements in motorcycle technology have resulted in a change in the chains that are used in motorcycles. The O-ring chain is the advanced chain for motorcycles. These O-ring chains are used in premium vehicles as they have high rotation per minute and heavy loads require bulky chains. Therefore, the adoption rate of these chains is high in sports motorcycles and racing motorcycles," says Ganesh

Global motorcycle X-ring chains market

X-ring chain is like the O-ring chain, but it is an improvised version of O-ring chains. This chain provides durability like that of an O-ring chain but with lower friction. The price of X-ring chain is relatively higher when compared with O-ring chain. X-ring chains are self-lubricated, but the area of contact for X-ring chains is lesser than that for O-ring chains, and the drag coefficient in X-ring chains is less due to the less area of contact between the chain links.

X-ring chains help in reducing friction by twisting between the side plates which, further helps in minimizing the power loss. This X-ring chain has a wear resistance that is 1.5 to 2 times longer compared with normal O-ring chains. These chains are designed to handle tremendous horsepower loads of high-performance motorcycles.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

DAIDO KOGYO (D.I.D)

Renthal

RK JAPAN

TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN

Sunstar-mc

Browse Related Reports:

Global Racing Clutches Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Steering Bearings Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005744/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com