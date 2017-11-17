INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 27, 2017 - ICPT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Intercept') (NASDAQ: ICPT) between May 31, 2016 and September 20, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead product candidate, Ocaliva, entailed undisclosed safety risks, including death, to patients suffering from primary biliary cholangitis; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Intercept's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On September 12, 2017, Intercept issued a letter warning physicians against overdosing patients with Ocaliva, advising them that the drug has been tied to liver injuries and death among patients suffering from PBC. On September 21, 2017, the FDA issued a safety announcement warning doctors after reports of multiple deaths linked to the drug.

If you suffered a loss in Intercept, you have until November 27, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C.

