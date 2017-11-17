SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'agro commodities and raw materials' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the agro commodities and raw materials sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Food Preservatives Procurement Research Report', 'Corn Procurement Research Report', and 'High-Fructose Corn Syrup Procurement Research Report'

Global Food Preservatives Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global food preservatives market can be attributed to the increasing demand for natural food preservatives. Natural food preservatives include sugar, salt, alcohol, and vinegar. They are also known as the traditional food preservatives that are also used at home while making pickles, and jams. The demand for such preservatives is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to an increase in the disposable income and changes in food consumption patterns across geographies.

The buyers in the food preservatives market should engage with suppliers that are certified by a recognized food safety certification body. They must ensure that the suppliers meet the requirements. Assessing the suppliers based on their certifications helps buyers to ensure that the suppliers can deliver safe products to end-consumers.

Global Corn Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global corn market can be attributed to the increasing use of corn as feed and residual, DDGs, fuel ethanol, HFCS, sweeteners, starch, and beverage across various industry segments. The major drivers of demand and supply are the end-use industries that use corn as corn starch and animal feed. Also, the low corn prices being responsible for the rise in demand globally.

The buyers in this market space should regularly forecast the prices of corn to come up with an average price value of corn. This helps the buyers take better procurement decisions while overcoming the challenges due to fluctuating prices of corn. Adopting commodity-procurement strategies also helps them to overcome the challenges faced in this market.

Global High-Fructose Corn Syrup Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global high-fructose corn syrup market can be attributed to its increasing demand for sweeteners. Since fructose is sweeter when compared to other sweeteners, the overall sweetness of the syrup increases resulting in more a cost-effective use over sugar in the food processing sector. It also helps to maintain the quality, preserves color and enhances flavor in the beverage.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers after assessing their past track-records and should conduct proper background checks on important aspects. They must also adopt efficient supply chain management systems, as it would help them carry out a systematic procurement process.

