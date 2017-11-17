SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'packaging and labeling' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the packaging and labeling sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Plastic Pails Procurement Research Report', 'Stand-up Pouches Procurement Research Report', and 'Stick Packaging Packaging Procurement Research Report'

Global Plastic Pails Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global plastic pails market can be attributed to the growing use of lightweight materials. This market will be driven by growth in the construction and housing segment, especially in the developing countries of Asia and the Middle East. Plastic pails are increasingly being used as packaging materials for paints, lubricants, and wall joint compounds used in the construction sector.

The buyers in the global plastic pails market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer customized packaging solutions. The buyers must also collaborate with suppliers that have a strong regional presence and regulatory expertise, thus helping them overcome challenges and adhere to regional regulations.

Global Stand-up Pouches Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global stand-up pouches market can be attributed to the increase in the use of stand-up pouches across wide product categories. Stand-up pouches find usage in a wide variety of products in the food and beverage sector. With changing lifestyles and evolving diets the packaging also needs to be changed. The stand-up pouches market has started dominating the new product releases across various sectors and is expected to grow over the forecast period.

The buyers in this market should continuously monitor the market conditions for fluctuations in raw material prices, as this helps them place the order at an appropriate time. Assessing the production capacity utilized by suppliers before engaging with them will help the buyers gauge the suppliers capacity.

Global Stick Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global stick packaging market can be attributed to the high growth in the flexible packaging industry and the increased adoption of stick packaging in the food industry. With rapidly growing population and increasing income the packaging industry is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to grow further over the forecast period.Also, the demand for the material used in stick packs is growing at a significant pace.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers who adhere to international packaging standards. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that offer printing services for logo and brand name as this is highly essential for marketing of products along with stick packs. Also, the buyers should engage with suppliers that use degradable materials such as biofilms and polyethylene for stick pack manufacturing.

