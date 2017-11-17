Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines (Poultry, Companion Animal, Aquaculture) Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market by Type (Poultry, Companion Animal, Aquaculture), Disease (Porcine Parvovirus, Swine Pneumonia, Avian Influenza, Rabies, Clostridial Diseases), Technology (Inactivated, Toxoid, Recombinant) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global veterinary vaccines market is projected to reach USD 8.66 Billion by 2022 from USD 6.50 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2017-2022).

The major factors driving the growth of this market include growth in livestock population and repeated breakouts of livestock diseases; increasing adoption of companion animals; rising incidence of zoonotic diseases; initiatives by various government agencies, animal associations, and leading players; and the introduction of new types of vaccines.

In 2017, in terms of value, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global animal vaccines market, followed by North America. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Rising pet adoption, expansion of key players in the region, a wide range of product launches, and investments in vaccine manufacturing facilities, especially in India, China, and Thailand, are driving the growth of this regional segment.

The key players in the veterinary vaccines market include Zoetis (US), Merck Animal Health (US), Elanco Animal Health (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Ceva (France), Phibro Animal Health (US), and Virbac (France).



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data from Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Overview

4.2 Apac Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Technology And Region

4.3 Poultry Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Disease

4.4 Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Livestock Population And Repeated Outbreaks of Livestock Diseases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Companion Animals

5.2.1.3 Rising Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases

5.2.1.4 Initiatives By Various Government Agencies, Animal Associations, And Leading Players

5.2.1.5 Introduction of New Types of Vaccines

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Storage Costs for Vaccines

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.3.2 Growing Awareness of Animal Health in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Inadequate Surveillance And Reporting Systems



6 Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porcine Vaccines

6.3 Poultry Vaccines

6.4 Livestock Vaccines

6.4.1 Bovine Vaccines

6.4.2 Small Ruminant Vaccines

6.5 Companion Animal Vaccines

6.5.1 Canine Vaccines

6.5.2 Feline Vaccines

6.6 Aquaculture Vaccines

6.7 Other Animal Vaccines



7 Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Disease

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Porcine

7.3 Poultry

7.4 Livestock

7.4.1 Bovine

7.4.2 Small Ruminants

7.5 Companion Animals

7.5.1 Canine

7.5.2 Feline

7.6 Aquaculture



8 Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Live Attenuated Vaccines

8.3 Inactivated Vaccines

8.4 Toxoid Vaccines

8.5 Recombinant Vaccines

8.6 Other Vaccines



9 Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.3.1 Us

9.3.2 Canada

9.4 Asia Pacific (Apac)

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Thailand

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Apac

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Ranking Analysis



11 Company Profiles



Biogenesis Bago

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva

China Animal Husbandry

Elanco

Hester

Hipra

IDT Biologika

Jinyu Bio-Technology

Merck Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health

Tianjin Ringpu

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Zoetis

