SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'logistics, warehousing and transportation' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the logistics, warehousing and transportation sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Distribution Services Procurement Research Report', 'Material Handling Equipment Procurement Research Report', and 'Moving Services Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005376/en/

Distribution Services, Material Handling Equipment, and Moving Services Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Distribution Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global distribution services market can be attributed to the increasing popularity and growth of the e-commerce industry across geographies. The e-commerce sector is focusing on improving the customer service offered which has led to the increased need for outsourcing distribution services. Also, the increasing need for faster speed-to-market has further driven the need for such distribution services.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with service providers that provide a large portfolio of services that cater to a wide set of requirements. They should collaborate with suppliers that make use of ERP implementation; this helps them to cover multi-departmental requirements.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Material Handling Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global material handling equipment market can be attributed to the growth of the construction sector. The demand for this market is driven by the economic growth in countries such as India, China, and the US. The global demand for material handling equipment, such as cranes, mixers, screening equipment, and cutting machines has increased due to the rise in the infrastructural development activities by public and private firms.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should assess suppliers based on their capability to cater to their requirements. They must possess the expertise and knowledge of the machine handling equipment. Also, they must adopt the practice of maintaining a spend map which would help them to analyze and optimize the overall operational spend on the equipment.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Moving Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global moving services market can be attributed to the growing demand for global relocation services. The adoption of extensive mobility programs by corporates is another factor driving the growth of this market. Most of the buyers prefer to outsource moving services due to the expertise offered by suppliers in handling complex and fragile materials across economies.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers that have expertise in this particular field and those that can assess the logistics network designs to eliminate supply chain risks associated with these services. Suppliers also offer value-added services such as employee, language training, assembly and disassembly of equipment, and provision of packing materials.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of logistics, warehousing, and transportation procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/logistics%20-warehousing-and-transportation

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005376/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com