Global $973 Million Electro-pneumatic Positioners Market, 2022

The market was valued at US$0.839 billion in the year 2017 an is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$0.973 billion by the end of the year 2022.

This section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of Electro-Pneumatic Positioners. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.

Segmentation

By type:

Level Type

Rotary Type

By mounting type:

Offset Mounted

Centrally Mounted

By end-user industry:

Manufacturing

Automotives

Oil and Gas

Others

Market Players



Key industry players profiled as part of the report are:

SAMSON AG

Valve Accessories & Controls, Inc.

Spirax-Sarco Limited

SMC Corporation of America

A-T Controls, Inc.

Pentair

Emerson



