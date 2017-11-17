

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session modestly lower, oil prices showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday.



Crude oil for December delivery jumped $1.41 to $56.55 a barrel after dipping $0.19 to $55.14 a barrel on Thursday.



The rebound by the price of crude oil was partly due to news of an oil leak in South Dakota that led TransCanada to shut part of its Keystone pipeline system.



Looking ahead, OPEC meets in Vienna on November 30th and will likely extend its supply quota plan with Russia.



