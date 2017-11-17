TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/17 -- Big Rock Labs Inc. has announced a name change to Blox Labs Inc. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a one (1) post consolidation share for each two (2) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,115,000.

The shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on November 21, 2017.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 20, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: November 21, 2017 Record Date: November 22, 2017 NEW SYMBOL: BLOX NEW CUSIP: 055521 10 8 NEW ISIN: CA 055521 10 8 9

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



